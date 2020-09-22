Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Price Down 9%

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price fell 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 589,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,836,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several research firms recently commented on MBRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moleculin Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 76,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.