MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get MONDI PLC/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut MONDI PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of MONDI PLC/ADR stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05.

MONDI PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MONDI PLC/ADR (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.