Monkey Project (MONK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $221.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $81,799.37 and $221.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,158,572 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

