Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $81.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.75.

AEE opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ameren by 84.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Ameren by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

