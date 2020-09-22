Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $61.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5,836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.