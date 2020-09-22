Morgan Stanley Increases AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $23.50

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
AES has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.19.
NYSE AES opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AES has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of AES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.