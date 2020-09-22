Morgan Stanley Increases AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $23.50

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AES has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.19.

NYSE AES opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AES has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of AES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

