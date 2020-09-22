Morgan Stanley Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EIX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.27.

EIX stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $2,172,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,114,000 after acquiring an additional 262,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Edison International by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

