Morgan Stanley Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $248.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $248.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.75.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $276.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.91. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $299.30.

Shares of NextEra Energy are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

