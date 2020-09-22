Morgan Stanley Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $10.25

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $10.25 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.03.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $13.36 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $420,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $125,176.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $11,678,336.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,164.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,374,814 shares of company stock valued at $32,149,478. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Plug Power by 106.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Plug Power by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

