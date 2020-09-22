Morgan Stanley Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $56.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SO. Mizuho lowered Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

