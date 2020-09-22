Morgan Stanley Trims DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price to $127.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.27.

NYSE DTE opened at $111.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,808,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after acquiring an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

