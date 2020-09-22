Morgan Stanley Trims South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Target Price to $21.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:SJI opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 579,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 185.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 180,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

