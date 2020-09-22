Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 7.5%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)’s share price was down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 7,581,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,288,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 136,575 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 29.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,608 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,345,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

