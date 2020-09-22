Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Trading Down 1.5%

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 267.75 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.54). Approximately 29,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 83,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOTR shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 700.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 269.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.28. The company has a market cap of $244.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorpoint Group PLC will post 1902.675189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Mansfield acquired 20,576 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.68 ($65,333.44).

About Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.