MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTSC. BidaskClub lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ MTSC traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 327,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,901. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $375.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MTS Systems during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

