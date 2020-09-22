Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Terry P. Hatten Sells 646 Shares

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $87,507.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MUSA traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 209,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day moving average is $116.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 118,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,964,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 683,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,699,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,520,000 after buying an additional 567,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,087,000 after buying an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

