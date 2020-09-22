Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Price Down 6%

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) shares fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.78. 6,781,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 6,492,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYL. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,280,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,730 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mylan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

