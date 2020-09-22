Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $123.31 and last traded at $126.35. 675,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 534,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Myokardia by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

