Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 17.3%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price was down 17.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 6,964,306 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,825,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

