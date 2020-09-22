National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.97. 4,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,111. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

