National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $17.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 295,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.83. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 6,240.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,862,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,108,000 after buying an additional 1,652,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,982,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,151,000 after buying an additional 733,619 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,567,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after buying an additional 676,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 61.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,734,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after buying an additional 662,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

