Native Utility Token (NUT) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Native Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $23.02 or 0.00219726 BTC on exchanges. Native Utility Token has a market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $4,057.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Native Utility Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00224685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.01396734 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00192698 BTC.

Native Utility Token’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com . Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

