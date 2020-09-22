NavCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $209,361.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, cfinex and Binance. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $209,361.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000511 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000821 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00031722 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,723,811 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, cfinex, Bittrex, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.