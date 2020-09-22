NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ CNR opened at $7.67 on Friday. NCI Building Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.