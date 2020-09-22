Nebula AI (NBAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $562,505.02

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a market cap of $562,505.02 and $224.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.19 or 0.04390314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,940,677,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

