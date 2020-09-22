Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $188.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $178.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.43 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,257 shares of company stock worth $30,481,478. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

