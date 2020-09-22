Needham & Company LLC Increases Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $132.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $113.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.79.

Nike stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nike by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $191,903,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

