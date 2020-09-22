NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at DA Davidson

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James downgraded NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of NPTN opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.26. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 678,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after buying an additional 817,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 220,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

