Netstreit Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 22nd (NASDAQ:NTST)

Netstreit’s (NASDAQ:NTST) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 22nd. Netstreit had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NTST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

