New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Trading Down 8.1%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) dropped 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 1,229,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 651,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

SNR has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $340.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 85.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 238.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 167,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

