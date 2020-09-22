Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.08. 1,800,524 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,450,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $731.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,285.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

