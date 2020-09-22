Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) were down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 1,040,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,051,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,176,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,217,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Newpark Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $4,225,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,675,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,461 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,397,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 112,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

