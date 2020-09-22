News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Trading Down 6.8%

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 5,088,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,764,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get News alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of News by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in News by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.