NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Down 7.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 673,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 562,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

NXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Cormark initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 115.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,738 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NexGen Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

