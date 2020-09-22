NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONEW. BidaskClub lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,835. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $408.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

