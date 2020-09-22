NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Director Buys $98,736.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Director Catherine D. Wood bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00.

NYSE NXRT traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.32. 173,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,936. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

