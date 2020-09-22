NextDAO Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $188,661.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00225647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.01399509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00193776 BTC.

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,439,397,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,399,165,716 tokens. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

