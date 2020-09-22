Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.19.

NYSE NEP opened at $57.50 on Friday. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 931,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 103.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,276 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,812,201 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,353,367 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

