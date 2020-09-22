Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.79.

NYSE:NKE opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Nike by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $173,852,000 after acquiring an additional 258,577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $130,860,000 after purchasing an additional 326,628 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Nike by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth $60,067,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Nike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 196,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

