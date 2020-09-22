Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nike from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.79.

NKE opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.46.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Nike by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

