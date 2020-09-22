Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $135.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.79.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $120.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Nike by 14.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $173,852,000 after buying an additional 258,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nike by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $130,860,000 after purchasing an additional 326,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Nike by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $60,067,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Nike by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 196,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

