Nimiq Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Nimiq has a market cap of $19.11 million and $1.45 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,465.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.14 or 0.03278644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.71 or 0.02041949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00415727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00854622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00502574 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,371,634,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,545,634,325 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.