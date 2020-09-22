Niobio Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $14,341.18 and approximately $5.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.