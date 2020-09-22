NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.10

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. NIX has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $103,211.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NIX has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $10.39 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,530.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.84 or 0.03265025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.99 or 0.02060534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00421862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00874087 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00047094 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00506496 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $18.94, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $32.15, $5.60 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

