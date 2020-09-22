Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,054 shares of company stock worth $866,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nlight by 1,837.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nlight by 96.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,925. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Nlight has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.59.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $52.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

