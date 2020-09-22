NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price Down 8.5%

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 1,233,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,158,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

NMIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.95.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NMI by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 603,241 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in NMI by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 1,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in NMI by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

