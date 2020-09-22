NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price Down 8.5%

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 1,233,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,158,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.
NMIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NMI by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 603,241 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in NMI by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 1,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in NMI by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
