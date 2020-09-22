Noir Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Noir has a total market cap of $174,657.03 and approximately $342.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00224685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.01396734 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00192698 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,349,387 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

