Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 8.6%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 12,440,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,250,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

