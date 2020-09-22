Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Price Down 6%

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) traded down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.35. 1,125,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 807,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

