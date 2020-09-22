Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.17

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $403,787.06 and $841.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039553 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,564.83 or 1.00946301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00166678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000652 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.